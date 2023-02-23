Tangkula

White Corner Desk

Vertical Corner Design: Featuring the special corner design, the computer desk can make full use of the limited space through perfectly fitting in wall corners. Plus, there is no restriction on the orientation, so that you can place the corner table at left or right corners according to your room configuration. Excellent Storage Helper: Spacious tabletop is capable of accommodating your laptop, notebooks, lamp, etc. The cable management holes on the desktop and under the desk are designed to help you organize different power cords. In this way, less messy wire, more tidy your working environment. And the storage shelves are designed to hold your host, books and other office supplies. Sturdy & Durable Construction: Made of premium material, the wall corner desk is excellent in sturdiness, of which desktop weight capacity is up to 200 lbs and each shelf’s weight capacity is up to 22 lbs. Also, the durable surface shows perfect performance in scratch and water resistance. Multi-scene Application: The triangle writing workstation is very suitable for small corners in diverse rooms, such as living room, bedroom and study. Compared with other writing desks, our corner desk takes up less space and will build a practical space for you. Meanwhile, it can be used as a vanity table in dressing room or bedroom as per your preference. Convenient Assembly & Maintenance: With detailed manual, the whole assembling process is relatively easy and effortless. What’s more, the complete corner table is very convenient to maintain. In daily life, you only need to wipe it with a soft cloth.