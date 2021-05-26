Kalorik

White Cordless Water Filtration Vacuum Cleaner

About This Item Details The Kalorik 2-in-1 Cordless Water Filtration Vacuum Cleaner is ideal for removing allergens in the home. Its patented water filtration system is perfect for those suffering from allergies and/or asthma: It effectively traps and removes particles smaller than 0.3 microns including dust, pet hair and other allergens, and then prevents these from re-entering the air. This innovative 2-in-1 upright vacuum is lightweight and cordless and features a convenient removable handheld vacuum. The motorized floor brush can be used on hardwood, carpet, laminated floors and ceramic floors. Accessories include a base stand, a 2-in-1 crevice tool and a brush accessory. Materials Plastic Additional Info - Color: white - 180ml capacity - 140 watts - 5.9ft cord length - 10.4" x 10.25" x 43.5" - Imported Proposition 65 is a California regulation that requires special warnings to be presented to customers if a product contains certain quantities of chemicals or toxicants known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm.