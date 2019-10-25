cleen beauty

White Clay Face Bar

A soothing face bar infused with gentle detoxifying ingredients to draw out impurities as it cleans.The Cleen Beauty™ White Clay Face Bar is formulated with gentle ingredients to help detoxify, calm, nourish, and soften the skin. This cleansing soap is developed with white clay to help draw out excess dirt, oil, and grime from deep within pores. It is also formulated with oatmeal and jojoba oil, known to help calm and soften, and prevent skin from over-drying as it cleanses. This nonabrasive, detoxifying face bar will leave your skin feeling clean and nourished. The face bar isdermatologist tested, cruelty free, and vegan. Cleen Beauty™ supports a confident, clean lifestyle for all. Learn more about how Cleen Beauty™ gives at cleenbeauty.com.