Senliart

White Ceramic Vase, Small (heart)

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

Multi-functional, Use as floral vase, planter pot, tabletop plant containers, home decoration and gift. Suitable for wedding, living room, dinner table centerpiece, garden settings, office tabletop. Size in 5.9x3.2x3.2" , four appealing designs in polka dots, geometric triangle, lace & heart shape. Please note : The vases are hand-painted, so they may have small differences between each product. Please note : Ceramic products are hand-made and may have some small black spots or bubbles.