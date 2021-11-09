I Dew Care

White Cat Headband

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Get your flyaways and frizz under control with this seriously cute, super soft White Cat Headband from I Dew Care. Looking purr-fect even while you wash up is the K-beauty way. Features Super Stretchy: Designed as one size fits all with a super soft elastic band Versatile: Perfect for everything from washing your face to putting on makeup or wear it alone Reusable: Wear it over and over again - Just make sure to hand wash when needed