White Carrara Marble Ring Holder

$27.99

Our best selling ring holder cone just got an upgrade - now available in gorgeous solid white marble! Top quality white Carrara marble sourced from Italy is handcrafted and polished to a smooth sheen. This ring holder brings a touch of elegance and style to your home and holds your most treasured rings. The modern and minimal design fits any style. Arrives in a luxury gift box ready for gifting - perfect as his and her engagement gift, for anniversary, bridal shower, wedding favor, birthdays, or any special occasions. Natural variations in the color and veining of marble make each piece unique. Wipe clean with soft cloth. Dimensions: Height approximately 2.8" or 7cm, base diameter approximately 1.4" or 3.5cm. Weight approximately 2.70oz or 80g