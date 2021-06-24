Nest

White Camellia Reed Diffuser

Details & Care A white floral bouqet of fresh camellia, wisteria, and Indonesian jasmine are intermingled with crisp notes of white tea and amber. Expertly crafted with the highest quality fragrance oils, this Reed Diffuser releases an exquisite scent slowly and evenly into the air for approximately 90 days, delivering continuous fragrance, uninterrupted. The intensity and reach of the fragrance can be customized based on the number of reeds used. - Size: 5.9 fl. oz. - Scent: White Camillia - Fragrance Notes: fresh camellia, wisteria, Indonesian jasmine, white tea, amber - For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info" - Made in USA Item #5343288 Ingredients Directions: The alcohol-free formula releases fragrance slowly and evenly into the air for approximately 90 days. Ingredients: fragrance oil Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging