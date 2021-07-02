United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Birdsong
White Broderie Anglaise Prairie Dress (limited Edition)
£75.00
At Birdsong
Our prairie inspired mini dress in perfect white Broderie Anglaise. Features a tie neck detail, frilled collar, voluminous sleeves and a ruffled skirt. Loose and flowing for maximum freedom. Wear with sandals and gold hoops for your summer go to look. Also pairs well with picnics, for Hanging Rock vibes. We were inspired by our country heroes, historical silhouettes and pioneering women for our latest collection. We've combined feminine details, classic cuts and modern practicalities (pockets!) to make garments worthy of a lifetime. Leah is wearing a size 8 and is 5'9.5"/ 177cm tall.