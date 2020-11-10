Living Arrangement

White, Black, Jade Green Small Pebble Terrarium Rocks

$4.50

Each order is for a 3”x5” bag that weighs roughly 8oz. Great for terrarium building and Fairy houses! Choose from White, Black, or Jade Green. White and Black pebbles are smooth and soft, jade is crushed. -Retains moisture -Drainage substrate -Layering substrate -Easy to use Small pebbles like these are a natural and great way to showcase terrarium plants. This rock achieves gorgeous layers and is great for succulents or ferns/foliage. Really great for any floral arrangement. The small size of pebbles enhances what ever it is that you are creating by offering a sophisticated sweetness. Terrariums are a fun way to create a living arrangement. Add your favorite little mementos to cultivate your perfect mini garden!