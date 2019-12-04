Kara

White Bike Wallet

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kara

Inspired by oversized bike locks worn by cyclist around New York City. Wear it across your torso or slip the wallet into your pant pocket and clip the chain to a belt loop. New York, China 2018 Polished Cowhide Leather Silver Toned Chain 3" H x 4" W x 1" D 36.25” oversize chain with clip RiRi zipper One main compartment Two interior slip pockets Exterior slip pocket Bust out the JNCOs *Due to the high volume of orders on this style the limit per customer is 2 units.