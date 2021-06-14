Bath & Body Works

This candle smells like the beaches of the Pacific Northwest! It’s the perfect cross between balsam & the beach. Fresh, clean, woodsy scent, but without any of the headache-inducing heaviness that so often accompany the “woodsy” scents. Amazing throw as well, a solid 9/10. If you’re a Fresh Balsam fan at Christmastime, you’ll LOVE this lighter, summery take on it! Pros Throw Performance, Fragrance Appeal, Burn Performance, Packaging/Design