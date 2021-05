St. Agni

White Arne Leather Sandals

£130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

These white St. Agni Arne leather sandals are shaped for a slip-on style with crossover straps, an open toe and a contrasting slim sole. When we take these St. Agni sandals off at the end of the day, we whisper to them in the word's of another Arne, 'we'll be back.'