White Air Force 1 Mid ’07 Sneakers

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

High-top buffed leather sneakers in white. Perforated detailing at round toe. Logo plaque at tonal lace-up closure. Textile logo patch at padded tongue. Tonal leather cinch strap with Velcro fastening at padded collar. Swoosh appliqué at sides. Logo embroidered at heel tab. Tonal treaded rubber sole featuring embossed logo at outer side. Silver-tone hardware. Supplier color: White Upper: leather, textile. Sole: rubber. Imported. 202011F127098