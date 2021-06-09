WHIT Two

Whit Two Polka Dot Maxi Dress

$228.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130270840033; Color Code: 079 With a polka dot motif that offers plenty of summer panache, this maxi dress is a lovely pick for barefoot strolls by the sea. About WHIT TWO An only-at-Anthro capsule designed by WHIT founder Whitney Pozgay, WHIT TWO delivers effortless summer silhouettes with an abundance of details we adore - from playful prints, to the most flawless fits. Whether you're out and about or enjoying an evening at home, this inclusively-sized collection offers easygoing yet refined options for your closet. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton Adjustable tie straps Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported