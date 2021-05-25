WHIT Two

Whit Two Linen Cropped Wide-leg Pants

Style No. 4123270840002; Color Code: 038 About WHIT TWO An only-at-Anthro capsule designed by WHIT founder Whitney Pozgay, WHIT TWO delivers effortless summer silhouettes with an abundance of details we adore - from playful prints, to the most flawless fits. Whether you're out and about or enjoying an evening at home, this inclusively-sized collection offers easygoing yet refined options for your closet. Exclusively for Anthropologie Linen Side slant pockets Wide-leg silhouette Cropped hem Button fly Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 12.25" rise 23.25" inseam 27" leg opening Petites: 12" rise 22.25" inseam 27" leg opening Plus: 15.5" rise 23" inseam 23" leg opening