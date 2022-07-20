whisper

Whisper Micro Heated Bullet

A Tiny Bullet So Powerful, It Heats Up! Just an inch tall! The smallest, most powerful vibrating bullet ever sends out such strong, intensely powerful vibrations...it heats up! It's just right for that something extra you've been looking for! Velvety Soft Rubber Cote™ feels wonderful on bare skin! 2-speeds, uses 2 AA batteries, sold separately. • 1 controller with 31 1/2" cord • One very powerful micro bullet vibrator • 2 speeds • 2 AA batteries (sold separately) If you love the feel of bullet vibrators, but would like to pinpoint all that stimulation to a smaller area, then the Whisper Micro Heated Bullet is for you. Just like the manufacturer says, it will heat up –– but not so much as to cause any discomfort. It IS powerful, be sure to try it on your hand or arm first to test how much stimulation it puts out! A long cord is great for giving your passion some room, whether you use the Whisper Micro Heated Bullet vibrator alone or with a special partner. Your 2-speed controller is less likely to fall or slip from your hand, thanks to its Soft Rubber Cote™ covering. A micro bullet vibrator can reach any spot with pinpoint accuracy for precise stimulation! This tiny vibrator is a great way to tease any spot on your or your partner's body. For cleaning, wipe this sex toy down with Adam & Eve Essentials Toy Cleaner or mild soap and water. To change batteries, just slide the case door open on the controller. Small diagrams inside will help guide you on how to insert both AA batteries. Alkaline works best. The Whisper Micro Heated Bullet vibrator is recommended for anyone who's looking to "amp up" and "turbo charge" their vibrator experience. This thing is so peppy, it can be a lot of fun to see a partner who already loves vibrators use it for the first time.