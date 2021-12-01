doyourgin

Whiskey-making Kit

✅ DO YOUR OWN THING – Trade a cask for the bottle and create authentic whiskey flavor with our exclusive woodchip blends. The only extra you need is a bottle of neutral alcohol to infuse as a base. Why not refine a whiskey you already have at home? ✅ GET CREATIVE WITH NATURE - Experiment with three types of oak and six herbs & spices to give your mix a truly personal touch. All our botanicals are 100% natural, freshly sourced and come in glass tubes with real corks. Here’s to the environment! ✅ PAMPER YOUR EYES & PALATE - Along with premium ingredients, our kit contains two beautiful glass prep bottles and six whiskey ice cubes made out of stainless steel. Give your creation its very own name and personalize it with the enclosed labels! ✅ BECOME A PRO AT THE BAR - From Scotch Single Malt and Irish Blend to good old American Bourbon … a snappy glossary as well as three fantastic basic recipes will give you all you need to excel at your first ever professional whiskey tasting! ✅ GIVE THE GIFT OF PURE ENJOYMENT - Our kit is the ideal present for whiskey lovers and dabblers of both genders: a spirit(ed) surprise for friends & family. At birthday parties, under the Christmas tree or at a wedding reception: do your own thing – DO YOUR WHISKY Infusion! Make whiskey taste better by adding your personal note to it – Do Your Whisky! Be creative, use first-class spices to create your own natural aroma. The DO YOUR WHISKY kit contains the ingredients to make your own craft whisky. The set contains twelve glass cylinders, two empty glass bottles with the DO YOUR WHISKY label for you to individualize your creation, six stainless steel ice cubes and three pre-selected recipe suggestions. You only need to buy the alcohol and you are ready to start creating! Experimenting with the botanicals will create an extraordinary taste experience you will not find in any industrially produced whiskey. How do you DO YOUR WHISKY? BOTANICALS 🌿 american sweetheart (2x) 🌿 dark chocolate (2x) 🌿 vanilla dream (2x) 🌿 bird's eye chili 🌿 orange peel 🌿 chai mix 🌿 cocoa beans 🌿 cinnamon 🌿 coffee beans 100% recyclable packaging 100% biodegradable product Make Your Whiskey at home, yes seriously!