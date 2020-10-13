T3

Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand

$270.00 $189.00

Product Description T3 - Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Three interchangeable wand barrels. Endless styling possibilities. An exceptional triple-action tool that’s out of this whirl. With three interchangeable barrels, the Whirl Trio opens up a myriad of styling possibilities. Transition from spiral curls to mermaid waves, from tousled waves to flipped ends — the options are as endless as your imagination. Luxury, versatility and technology combine in this leading-edge tool. Digital T3 SinglePass® Technology The Whirl Trio is enhanced with an internal microchip that constantly measures and maintains even temperature across the entire barrel for fast, uniform results without exposing hair to unnecessary heat. Custom Blend Ceramic Barrels Custom blend ceramic barrels emit negative ions that seal the cuticle fast, to retain moisture and produce healthy, shiny results. 5 Adjustable Heat Settings (260°F – 410°F) Provide the right heat level to perfectly style any hair type or condition. Interchangeable Design Allows for great versatility and customization of an expanded styling kit. Camera lens-inspired locking mechanism enables easy, secure barrel changes. Additional barrels sold separately for alternative styling options. Cool Tip & Stand For safe and easy styling Auto World Voltage (100-240V) Allows for use around the world (plug adapter needed) Features & Accessories Soft storage tote Heat resistant glove 1 Hour Auto-Off 9ft. 360° Swivel Cord Brand Story T3 revolutionizes hairstyling with innovative technology and custom crafted hair tools that create shiny, healthy hair. From dryers to styling irons, T3 is the tools of choice for celebrity hair stylists and beauty addicts alike.