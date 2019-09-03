Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
An innovative styling wand with three easily interchangeable barrels that put countless looks at your fingertips.
Featured in 1 story
8 Nordstrom Summer Sale Beauty Buys To Shop Now
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Anjou
Anjou 1 Inch Curling Iron With Tourmaline Ceramic Coating
$45.99
$21.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
NuMe
Classic Curling Wand 1 1/4"
$69.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
NuMe
Classic Curling Wand 1 1/4"
$69.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Hot Tools
Professional Spring Curling Iron
$31.38
from
Amazon
BUY
More from T3
DETAILS
T3
Singlepass X 1.5 Ionic Flat Iron
$230.00
$199.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
T3
T3 - Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer
$150.00
$75.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
T3
Luxe Hair Turban Towel
$30.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
T3
Cura Hair Dryer
$235.00
$155.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Tools
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
It Cosmetics
It Brushes For Ulta Airbrush Blurring Concealer Brush
$16.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted