Tekla

Whipstitched Virgin-wool Blanket

$258.00 $206.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

The earthy camel hue of this wool blanket captures Danish label Tekla's penchant for a refined palette. It's made with neat whipstitched edges and an embroidered logo tab. Drape it over an armchair to bring a note of texture to a simple living space.