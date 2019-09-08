Ugg

Whipstitch Boots

$324.99 $169.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Show off those gorgeous gams with the luxe Gracen Whipstitch tall boot. Premium uppers with whipstitch details and a round toe. Tall, knee-high silhouette. Features a partial medial side zipper closure. Breathable leather and textile linings. Offers a leather-lined, PORON® and foam cushioned footbed for all-day comfort and support. Leather welt. Smooth man-made outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Circumference: 14 in Shaft: 17 in