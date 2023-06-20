MECCA MAX

Whip Lash Tubing Mascara

$25.00



The MECCA view:Your mascara woes? Cancelled. From roots to tippy-tip, glide on a gravity-defying slick of glossy black mousse to lift, define and sculpt your lashes for that your-lashes-but-WAY-better vibe. This lash saviour will take you straight to the coveted no-flake zone—it’s a tubing mascara, made with next-gen polymers so you can trust that it’ll never, ever flake or cause your lashes to droop. Black-as-black and easily removed with water, this need-now tubing formula is the CEO of panda-free eyes, so you can swipe it on, serve looks, and splash it off without looking like you got lost in the kohl-liner phase of the 2000s. 100% vegan and cruelty-free.