MECCA MAX

Whip Lash Tubing Mascara

$25.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Your mascara woes? Cancelled. From roots to tippy-tip, glide on a gravity-defying slick of glossy black mousse to lift, define and sculpt your lashes for that your-lashes-but-WAY-better vibe. This lash saviour will take you straight to the coveted no-flake zone—it’s a tubing mascara, made with next-gen polymers so you can trust that it’ll never ever flake or cause your lashes to droop. Black-as-black and easily removed with water, this need-now formula is the CEO of panda-free eyes, so you can swipe it on, serve looks, and splash it off without looking like you got lost in the kohl-liner phase of the 2000s. Next-gen tubing technology for a swift getaway This polymer-powered, smudge-free formula is the star of the show: it wraps around each lash to create a custom tube, which glides off your lashes super easily with a splash of water at the end of the day. Expect serious separation and definition Our unique bubble wand does more than just look good: it gets right in-between each lash to coat and define with no clumping to be seen. It’s all about the wild, wild length Like magic, this mascara extends the length of each individual lash. The more coats you layer up, the longer your lashes will become. No flakes allowed Unlike that one friend who bails at the last minute (every single time), this stay-put mascara won’t leave you flaked-on. In fact, the only time it’ll leave your lashes is when you want it to.