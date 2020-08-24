Zazzle

Whimsical Star Starry Night Face Shield

Size: Adult Face Shield Even though your face may be covered, you can still express your unique style with a personalized Zazzle Face Shield. Our customizable Face Shields are a perfect match for those who want a little extra protection around the eyes, nose, and mouth. They are made from a durable, clear PET plastic that is lightweight and easy to wear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of cloth face coverings1 as face masks to supplement social distancing in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Zazzle's customizable Face Shields are NOT surgical masks, personal protective equipment, or N-95 respirators - these critical resources are reserved for the brave healthcare workers who are on the front lines, taking care of our loved ones - but rather are intended for general, everyday use while out in public when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. We made sure that our Face Shields have all the most-important features to keep you safe and comfortable: Includes one clear Face Shield, forehead band, and an elastic cord Easy to assemble (see assembly directions below) Reusable Comfortably fits over eyewear and face masks Adult size - 8.7" height x 12.2" width when unfolded, but bends to adjust to actual width of any adult's face Transparent PET plastic provides high clarity Suitable for going out and other daily activities Should not be shared with others Do not expose to high heat Face Shields are intended to be worn with a face mask and other personal protective clothing Assembly directions: Align your preferred sizing holes on the band and the face shield Thread the elastic band through holes Adjust the elastic band for comfort Additional instructions can be found here While guidance is continually evolving, Zazzle has compiled information it hopes you will find helpful on how to stay safe and protect the ones you love: General Information on COVID-19 from the CDC How to Protect Yourself and Others from COVID-19 1 Source: CDC.GOV Disclaimer: The Face Shield shoul