SprocketandLloyd

Whimsical Pickle Reading A Book In Library Book Nook Watercolor Art Print

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

"The Big Yellow Chair" Cozying up in a chair with a good book and a cup of tea is all this pickle wants to do this fall. His bookcase is full of classics in this timeless autumn palette. This whimsical print would be a great addition to any home office, den, living room and for your favorite book lover! This is a print of the original gouache painting on archival fine art paper. 8"x10" is printed on 8.5"x11" paper to allow for a mat. The artwork live area is 8x10.