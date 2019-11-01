Clarkson Potter

Where Cooking Begins: Uncomplicated Recipes To Make You A Great Cook: A Cookbook

$18.85

A modern approach to -mastering the art of -cooking at home -from the food director at -Bon Appé-tit, with more than 70 innately flexible recipes. - The indispensable recipes and streamlined cooking techniques in Where Cooking Begins are an open invitation to dive into Carla Lalli Music's laid-back cooking style. The food director at Bon Appé-tit, her intuitive recipes are inspired by the meals she makes at home for her family and friends and the joy she takes in feeding them. Here, too, is her guide to the six essential cooking methods that will show you how to make everything without over-complicating anything&mdash-and every recipe includes suggestions for swaps and substitutions, so you'll never feel stuck or stymied. Where Cooking Begins is also the first recent cookbook to connect the way we shop to the way we cook. Music's modern approach&mdash-pick up your fresh ingredients a few times a week, and fill your pantry with staples bought online&mdash-will make you want to click on a burner and slide out a cutting board the minute you get home. The no-fail techniques, textured recipes, and strategies in Where Cooking Begins will make you a great cook.