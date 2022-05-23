Maison Margiela

When The Rain Stops Eau De Parfum

Immerse the senses in the scent of Maison Margiela When the Rain Stops, a woody aquatic eau de parfum that smells of fresh rain and wet earth. Inspired by the memory of a passing rain shower, this eau de parfum is a unique, unisex fragrance. This fragrance features top notes of pink pepper essence, vegetal accord, and bergamot oil. The heart notes include jasmine grandiflorum superinfusion, Isparta rose petal essence and aquatic accord. The scent is completed by base notes of moss accord, patchouli Bali essence and pine needle oil. For best results, apply Maison Margiela When the Rain Stops immediately after showering or bathing, as damp skin helps to lock in the scent.