Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Herschel Supply Co.
Wheelie Outfitter 24-inch Duffle Bag
$190.00
$113.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
When catching your next flight or walking home from the train station, this versatile, large-volume duffle bag is the one.
Need a few alternatives?
Bric's
X-bag 28-inch Rolling Duffle Bag
$245.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Calpak
Medora Carry-on Glittered Hardshell Suitcase
$170.00
$101.15
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Away
The Expandable Carry-on
$275.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
The Large Suitcase
£295.00
from
Away
BUY
More from Herschel Supply Co.
Herschel Supply Co.
Anchor Ipad Air Sleeve
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Sherpa Jogger Pant
$90.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Mid-volume Duffle
$89.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Packable Duffel
$29.99
$27.47
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Travel
Patagonia
Ultralight Black Hole 20l Backpack
$79.00
from
Backcountry
BUY
Think Royln
Wingman Bag
$178.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
LeSportsac
Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag
$125.00
$59.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Calpak
Luka Soft Side Duffle Bag
$98.00
from
Calpak
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted