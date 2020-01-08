Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Columbia
Wheatleigh Shorty Boot
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
The Columbia® Wheatleigh™ Shorty sporty winter boots will keep you warm, supported, and stable while you enjoy ever outdoor adventure.
Need a few alternatives?
Baffin
Cush Booty
$59.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Pajar
Kimmi 2 Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boot
$230.00
$97.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Chloé
Adelie Python-effect Leather Ankle Boots
£980.00
£492.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Sperry
Saltwater Emboss Wool Boot
$119.95
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Columbia
Columbia
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot
$79.90
from
Amazon
BUY
Columbia
Titanium Oh3d™ Knit Tights
£65.00
from
Columbia
BUY
Columbia
Lake 22 Down Jacket
$119.99
$79.71
from
Backcountry
BUY
Columbia
Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
$60.00
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Boots
Baffin
Cush Booty
$59.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Pajar
Kimmi 2 Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boot
$230.00
$97.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Chloé
Adelie Python-effect Leather Ankle Boots
£980.00
£492.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Sperry
Saltwater Emboss Wool Boot
$119.95
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted