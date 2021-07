Free People

What’s The Scoop Bralette

£24.00

At Free People

Style No. 60756889; Color Code: 040 Soft and effortless stretch fit bralette featured in a ribbed, scoop neck style with a strappy crisscross back. Pullover style Longline silhouette Low back Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Made in the USA