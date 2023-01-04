ban.do

What’s For Lunch? Square Lunch Bag

$77.52

INSULATED INTERIOR: Lunch box features a silver insulated interior that works to keep contents fresh all day. This large insulated bag is easy to keep clean - just take a damp cloth and wipe away! DOUBLE ZIP CLOSURE: Insulated lunch bag has a double zipper closure to keep contents in place while on-the-go. Lunchbox can be unzipped around 3 sides to lie completely flat when opened, which makes it suuuper easy to fill with your fav snacks and drinks FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: Lunch tote features an interior divider that can be removed to create a custom layout. Includes a large interior mesh pocket to store utensils, condiments, and napkins. The top handle makes this portable cooler easy to carry by hand to work or class or the beach or anywhere else you might need a quick snack LARGE CAPACITY: Insulated tote is super lightweight, measures 8.5 inches (21.6 cm) x 8.5 inches (21.6 cm), and is the perfect size for transporting lunches. The interior divider can be removed to create one main storage compartment to easily load/unload EASY TO STORE: Thermal bag features a soft canvas exterior that makes it easy to store in backpacks or squeeze into crammed work refrigerators. Soft sided cooler has flat exterior sides that allow it to sit upright (like when you want to show it off at your desk) or lie flat on surfaces ban.do Square lunch bags Features a silver insulated interior lining Double zipper closure Includes an interior divider (that can be removed!) Interior mesh pocket for storing utensils, sauces, and napkins Features a floral print by Kate Worum Lunch just became the most important meal of the day. This square lunchbox has a canvas exterior and silver insulated lining with interior mesh pockets, a double zip closure, and a detachable interior divider. This lunch box cooler features a fun floral surface design by Katie Worum that matches all of our favorite back to school items (like our super cool backpack and expanding file folder). Measuring 8.5 inches (21.6 cm) x 8.5 inches (21.6 cm), this collapsible cooler bag is perfect for adults, women, kids...basically, it's great for everyone.