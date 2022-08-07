Robb Pearlman

What Would Skeletor Do?: Diabolical Ways To Master The Universe

$24.79 $32.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Thanks to its multitude of dynamic characters and rich fantasy and science-fiction storytelling, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe has resonated with fans for more than thirty years. Skeletor, He-Man's evil nemesis in the show, remains an icon of villainy for generations who grew up hearing his cackle. Now, for the first time, all of the diabolical wit and wisdom gleaned from Skeletor's unrelenting campaign to wreak havoc on the planet Eternia are collected into one practical, and practically hilarious, volume. This fully authorised, comical, and empowering guide places the evil Skeletor in a variety of troubling scenarios that will be familiar to any reader – from 'Family and Frenemies' to 'Career' and 'Downtime' – and asks the all-important question: What Would Skeletor Do? Combining words of devilish wisdom with appropriate (or inappropriate!) pictures from the original cartoons, this book lets Skeletor tell you how to handle any awkward situation with aplomb. With tongue planted very firmly in cheek, What Would Skeletor Do? is the perfect inspirational resource for pop-culture aficionados of all ages. Read more