PREPS SKIN, REFRESHES MAKEUP. INSTANT HYDRATION FIX ON THE FLY. Give it to me quick: A super fine hydrating mist that can be used under makeup for foundation prep, or over makeup to instantly revitalize and refresh skin throughout the day. Tell me more: Before, during, or after makeup—this hydration spray was born to dew it all. Like a makeup-boosting moisturizer in a bottle, this super fine mist instantly revives skin with the hydration it needs to look and feel its best. Made with a complex of herbal extracts like borage and cornflower, which are known to help hydrate skin, What It Dew’s lightweight formula absorbs quickly without feeling sticky, leaving nothing but a natural, dewy glow that all skin types will love. Spritz it on for skin that instantly looks healthy and refreshed, while the perfect pick-me-up rose scent revitalizes all your senses at once. How do you use it? However you please: Apply before makeup to hydrate and prep skin, during foundation application for the most effortless blending, or after makeup—and throughout the day—for a quick hydration fix anytime, anywhere. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: 100 ml