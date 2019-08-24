Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Books
Penguin
What If This Were Enough?: Essays
$16.92
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featured in 1 story
These Self-Help Books Will Fix Your Life
by
Kimberly Truong
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Philippe Petit-Roulet
Paris Soirees: Coffee Table Book (limited)
$51.01
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Libby VanderPloeg
Going Places 2018 Calendar
$26.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Nick Haramis
Courage Is Contagious: And Other Reasons To Be Grateful For Michelle Obama
$13.52
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
MoMA Store
Yayoi Kusama: From Here To Infinity
$19.95
from
MoMA Store
BUY
More from Penguin
DETAILS
Penguin
The Up Side Of Down: Why Failing Well Is The Key To Success
$13.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Penguin
Start Where You Are
$16.00
$10.11
from
Barnes & Noble
BUY
DETAILS
Penguin
Reasons To Stay Alive
$15.00
$10.39
from
Barnes & Noble
BUY
More from Books
DETAILS
Rebecca Atwood
Living With Color (hardcover)
$35.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Annabel Gat
The Astrology Of Love & Sex
$15.80
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Taschen
Helmut Newton: Sumo, Revised By June Newton
£100.00
from
Opumo
BUY
DETAILS
ban.do
Classic 12-month Annual Planner
$20.00
from
ban.do
BUY
More from Mind
Mental Health Awareness
Halsey On Why Noticing The Warning Signs Is The First Step In Add...
Halsey is known for speaking out about her issues with mental health, rooted in the trauma of sexual assault, her bipolar diagnosis, and suffering a
by
Courtney E. Smith
Mind
Ways To Chill Out On Labor Day Weekend
Put your hands on your shoulders at the base of your neck. Go ahead, do it. If you feel tension there, you’re not alone. Aside from being an issue of
by
Molly Longman
Paid Content
This Is What It Looks Like To Confront Your Trauma
Seeing a therapist in New York City has become so ordinary, it's akin to doing your laundry: It's just something that people do. That said, it's important
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted