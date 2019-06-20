Nasty Gal x EmRata

What Do You See Plus Tie Dye Dress

C$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal x EMRATA is our limited edition collection with global supermodel and dream girl, Emily Ratajkowski, ft. sartorial suits, swoon-worthy dresses, and bold faux leather pieces for every gal around the world who isn't afraid to own it. This dress features a midi silhouette, cowl neckline, slits at sides, adjustable straps, zip closure at back, and tie dye print throughout. Eve is 5'9" wearing US size 10/ UK size 14.