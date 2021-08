Wilko

Wham White Storage Studio Basket

£1.50

Buy Now Review It

At Wilko

Wham White Studio 4.02 storage basket is the perfect organising solution for your home and daily routine accessories. It comes in a sleek design and you can use it to store bathroom essentials, or stationery items. This compact storage basket features practical handles for ease of holding. With a high gloss finish, this versatile basket is easy to clean with a wipe down the surface. Wham White Studio Basket: 17 x 25.5 x 11cm.