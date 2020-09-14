Whaline

Whaline 12-pack Hair Premium Velvet Scrunchies

Velvet material – These hair bands are made of softer velvet, good texture, shiny and and comfortable, each hair band with a durable rubber band, can fix your hair well and will not hurt your hair Hair scrunchy dimension – The outer diameter is approx. 11 cm/ 4.3 inches, the unexpanded inner diameter is approx. 3.5 cm/ 1.4 inches, with good elasticity, fit most of hairs Wide application – Our velvet scrunchies can be applied in various occasions, you can wear them attending parties, ceremonies and daily wearing, practical and useful for girls Various colors hair ties – 12 colors, brown, dark brown, gray, blue, turquoise, dark blue, beige, camel, bean red, rose red, deep red, black, ,giving you all the options to pair with all your wardrobe favorites 12 pieces of high quality scrunchy – 12 pieces of velvet hair bobbles in 12 colors, each color for 1 piece, enough to use or as a good gift for your friends and families