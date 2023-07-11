Sony

Wh-1000xm5 Wireless Headphones

$399.99 $328.00

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing. Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (3 min charge for 3 hours of playback). Ultra-comfortable, lightweight design with soft fit leather Multipoint connection allows you to quickly switch between devices Carry your headphones effortlessly in the redesigned case. The WH-1000XM5 headphones rewrite the rules for distraction-free listening. The WH1000XM5 has two processors that control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation and exceptional call quality. With a newly developed driver, DSEE – Extreme and Hires audio support the WH-1000XM5 headphones provide awe-inspiring audio quality.