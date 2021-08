FP Beach

Wfh Shorts

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 60803681; Color Code: 020 So essential no matter the season, these effortless shorts from our FP Beach collection are featured in a high-rise, longline silhouette and soft, terry-inspired fabrication for forever timeless style. High-rise silhouette Exaggerated side pockets Elastic waistband