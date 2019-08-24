Back & bolder than ever! If you liked the Bold & Flirty lashes, you’ll love the new e.l.f. x Weylie Luxe Lash Kit! These long, wispy lashes give you major volume and length for eyes that wow. The thick roots and tapered edges give a natural yet luxe effect that will take any eye look to the next level. Plastic tweezer applicator included.
“These are perfect, feathery and soft lashes that complement all eye shapes and transform your look!” -Weylie Hoang
Find Weylie on Instagram at @weylie and on YouTube at youtube.com/ilikeweylie