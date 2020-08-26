Wet

Wet Wow Max O Clitoral Arousal Gel

Maximum Strength For A Major “Wow”! If you want to give your arousal a rocket boost, look no further than this maximum strength arousal gel! Wet Wow Max O Clitoral Arousal Gel combines the mild slickness of water with a stay-wet silicone gel for long-lasting, arousal-boosting excitement! Just apply a dab to your clitoris, then rub in to feel toe-curling tingling pleasure in just 5 minutes. One little bottle of this clit arousal gel contains 75 applications for night after night of pleasure. • Wet Wow Max O Clitoral Arousal Gel • For increased arousal and clitoral stimulation • Apply to clitoral area and massage in to feel tingling sensations • Formulated for maximum strength • Works in 5 minutes • In black .5 fl oz. bottle • 75 applications per bottle • Pleasant peppermint scent • Latex friendly & pH balanced • Paraben and hormone free Invite maximum excitement into your bedroom with Wet Wow Max O Clitoral Arousal Gel! Just a dab of this clever gel goes to work in just 5 minutes to arouse you with maximum-strength clit-stimulating tingles. If you’re already a fan of clit creams and arousal gels but want one with a little extra “Wow!”, this is the arousal gel for you. All you have to do to use this amazing clitoral arousal gel is to dab a pea-sized amount directly onto your clit. Then massage it in for wild results in just 5 minutes. This water + silicone-based gel is formulated for strength and lasting power... so you can have great big orgasms! This tingling clitoral gel is safe to use over and over, and one bottle holds up to 75 applications – perfect for lots of crazy encounters. So why not give your sex life a little extra kick? It’s easy with Wet Wow Max O Clitoral Arousal Gel. Ingredients: Glycerin, Deionized Water (Aqua), Dimethiconol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Trideceth-6, PEG/PPG- Dimethicone, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint), Methyl Nicotinate, Vanillyl Butyl Ether