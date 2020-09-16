Wet

Wet Uranus Silicone Anal Lubricant

Product Description Enjoy Out Of This World Slickness During Anal Play! Boldly explore your backdoor with this specially formulated anal lube! Uranus Silicone Anal Lubricant is specially enhanced to handle the rigorous demands of backdoor play. Compared to Wet’s other lubes, Uranus Silicone has a thicker consistency for extra cushioning and increased slickness for easy penetration. It even lasts longer to help you go the distance! Of course, you don’t have to limit the lube to just anal sex. The thicker formula makes it more effective when used with sex toys – especially realistic masturbators and dildos that tend to “soak up” other lubes. And the longer-lasting endurance means you can have vaginal sex without taking break after break to re-apply more lube. Wet Uranus Silicone Anal Lube is compatible with condoms and non-silicone sex toys. The lube is a FDA Accepted Medical Device for your peace of mind and wellbeing. Ingredients: Glycerin, Water (Aqua), Carboxymethylcellulose, Pentylene Glycol, Potassium Sorbate Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.