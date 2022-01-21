Trapeze

Wet Paint [9781398702981]

£14.99

Buy Now Review It

At A Great Read

'This isn't a book you read, but a book you step into . . . mesmerising' Emma Gannon Since the death of her best friend Grace, twenty-six-year-old Eve has learned to keep everything and everyone at arm's length. Safe in her detachment, she scrapes along waiting tables and cleaning her shared flat in exchange for cheap rent, finding solace in her small routines. But when a chance encounter at work brings her past thundering into her present, Eve becomes consumed by painful memories of Grace. And soon her precariously maintained life begins to unravel: she loses her job, gets thrown out of her flat, and risks pushing away the one decent man who cares about her. Taking up life-modelling to pay the bills, Eve lays bare her body but keeps hidden the mounting chaos inside her head. When her self-destructive urges spiral out of control, she's forced to confront the traumatic event that changed the course of her life, and to finally face her grief and guilt. Perfect for fans of Sally Rooney's Conversations with Friends, Raven Leilani's Luster, and Ottessa Moshfegh's My Year of Rest and Relaxation. more