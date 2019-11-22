Wet n Wild

Wet N Wild Megacushion Foundation Spf 15

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

It's a match made in makeup heaven: Wet n Wild's MegaCushion Foundation in a cushion compact. Tap the cushion to add just the right amount of coverage or double tap to add more. It's perfectly portable too, with an air tight, no mess compact that makes applying liquid foundation a breeze. Infused with coconut derivative, the luminous, lightweight, and buildable formula helps boost hydration and contains SPF 15 for added skin protection.