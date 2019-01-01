Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Wet n Wild
Wet N Wild Color Icon Glitter Single In Groupie
$2.29
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
With Aloe and Coconut Oil, this glitter disco eyeshadow is nourishing as well as glam.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Hard Candy
Hard Candy All Lit Up Cosmetic Collection
$14.88
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Make Up For Ever
$21.00
from
Make Up For Ever
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Aqua Cream In Pinky Beige 16
$23.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Aqua Shadow
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Wet n Wild
DETAILS
Wet n Wild
Color Icon Glitter Single
$0.99
from
Wet n Wild
BUY
DETAILS
Wet n Wild
Photofocus Liquid Foundation
$5.99
$3.59
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Wet n Wild
Photo Focus Loose Setting Powder-banana
$5.99
from
Wet n Wild
BUY
DETAILS
Wet n Wild
Max Volume Plus Waterproof Mascara
£3.99
from
Boots
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted