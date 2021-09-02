Wet n Wild

Color Icon Blush, Blazen Berry

A silky-smooth pressed powder blush that delivers radiant color to flatter any skin tone Strikes the perfect balance between a blendable transparent sheen and a radiant pop of maximum color Lightweight and long-lasting Cruelty-free, gluten-free and fragrance-free A stroke of Color Icon Blush will have you glowing as if lit from the inside out!. Allow your skin to speak for itself with a fine flush of this silky smooth pressed powder blush that adds a whisper of color to your cheeks. Color Icon Blush flatters an array of skin tones with it's easily blendable formula and application flexibility. Start off lightly for a no makeup, makeup look and if desired build up to a more intense radiance.