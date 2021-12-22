Wet

Cherry Warming Flavored Edible Lube

Delicious Flavor: Tastes like the real thing, Fun Flavors Lubricants are a fun way to introduce oral sex to a partner who might be a little hesitant. Apply a few drops of lube to erogenous zones and invite your partner to discover them one by one. Water Soluble: Wet Fun Flavors Edible Lubricants are latex friendly and washes away easily with warm water. It is recommended for use with all types of toys and can be used for warming massages as well. Sugar Free / Gluten Free / Paraben Free: Wet Fun Flavors 4-In-1 fruit flavored Lubricants do not contain sugar, gluten, or dyes, and will not stain sheets. These edible lubes are formulated to indulge guilt free. These delicious flavors taste just like the real thing, with no artificial aftertaste. Fun Flavors Lube are free of parabens, which are used in many other lubricants. Parabens have been linked to irritation in those with sensitivity and allergies. 4-IN-1 Ussage: Wet Fun Flavors 4-In-1 can be utilized for flavored fun, Warming applications, used for Massages as an edible lotion and as a lubricant All-In-One! Gently heats on contact and warms with motion… Blow on it, it gets warmer. Lick it, for a truly tasty sensation Made In The USA: Manufactured by Trigg Laboratories, Formulated in a cGMP compliant laboratory. Manufacturer trusted for over 30 years. Packaging may vary. The look of the bottle has been updated, but this lube still contains the same premium high-quality ingredients as before.