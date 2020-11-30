Apt 2B

The Westmont Nightstand is a sophisticated and contemporary piece that features wire-brushed, solid Mahogany wood that's stained in a beautiful Black Oak finish. Not to mention the gorgeous brushed steel base. Curated by Kyle Schuneman as part of the Penthouse Collection, the Westmont is an austere bedroom set that has all the glitz and glam of regency style. The quality and craftsmanship of these pieces is everything the Penthouse Collection is all about - unrivaled form with everyday function. Want to complete the set? The Westmont and the Coco are perfect bedroom companions.