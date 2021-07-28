MacKenzie-Childs

Westminster Floor Mat – 3′ X 5′

$285.00 $171.00

Faced with the decision between a utility mat that leans on its looks, or one that performs without panache? With our Westminster 3' x 5' Floor Mat, there’s no need to choose between beauty and function. Made of durable, slip-resistant vinyl and dressed up with a beguiling tilework pattern, this indispensable floor mat is equal parts workhorse and show pony.