United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
MacKenzie-Childs
Westminster Floor Mat – 3′ X 5′
$285.00$171.00
At MacKenzie-Childs
Faced with the decision between a utility mat that leans on its looks, or one that performs without panache? With our Westminster 3' x 5' Floor Mat, there’s no need to choose between beauty and function. Made of durable, slip-resistant vinyl and dressed up with a beguiling tilework pattern, this indispensable floor mat is equal parts workhorse and show pony.