rag & bone

Westin Harness Bootie

$495.00 $297.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Bring some unique qualities to your outfit wearing the rag & bone® Westin Harness Bootie. Smooth leather upper. Pull-on style with pull-tab at the back of the ankle. Elastic goring to each side for easy on and off. Decorative leather straps around the ankle connected by large, silver-tone cylinder eyelet. Pointed-toe silhouette.